EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma: Have not really actively tried for films; Will never say someone misbehaved with me

Nia Sharma, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up on not 'licking asses' to get work, how friendships don't matter when it comes to working and more.

Nia Sharma has always been someone who calls a spade a spade. Whoever has ever spoken to Nia can vouch that she is truly someone who wears her heart on her sleeves and is a bundle of energy to speak to. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nia opened up on how she hasn't been licking asses to get work and how friendships have never really mattered when it comes to getting work.

She said, "As I grew up, I realised, that friendships ave nothing to do with getting work. If that was the case, I would have not gotten work after work, by god's grace. Everyone who understands, whoever approaches me, they are not my friends, they just like the work. Even with Beyond Dreams, it is not like I was friends with Yash Patnaik or Mamta Patnaik, they just called me and told me that this is how they are taking the story forward and they would like me to do the role. Even with Balaji for Naagin 4, not that I was friends with anyone, they briefed me and I did a proper look test for them and then I was doing the show."

She continued, "In my career, I have always been called and I have done my look test so to say and auditioned and got it. When I see people networking which is organic, I felt, damn, I don't have friends, but that never affected my work profile, actually."

She had earlier said that she did not 'lick asses' to get work. When asked her on that, she elaborated, "About licking asses, I mean why would you? I have not actively been trying for films or here or there. I will not tell you that I gave 250 auditions or somebody asked me to be on a couch with them or someone misbehaved with me, it has never happened to me. I never went in that direction. Sometimes people have meetings and then they text you are so hot and all but I know that they are of no use."

