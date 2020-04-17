EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma on her struggle with acne, hair loss: Would starve but have now inculcated healthy habit

Nia Sharma once again stuns us with her candid self. In our episode for Cheat Meal, the Naagin 4 actress opens up on starving herself, eating disorder, love for rajma chawal, dealing with acne issues and much more.

Nia Sharma never fails to surprise us with her outspokenness and sass. The Naagin 4 actress, who is touted to be one of the sexiest in Asia, revealed her Cheat Meal to us in an exclusive and candid chat and opened up on her struggle with acne and hair loss issues. She also revealed that she would starve herself and diet in order to look a certain way. She revealed having abandoned her favourite food items because of acne issues. Not just that, Nia also asserted that friendships in industry hardly gets you work. Her workout regime is although not as strict as her diet regime, FYI! You don't want to miss watching this candid video!

About starving herself... how difficult it is to stay away from food? "Is it not difficult? Who starves?" comes her rhetoric, "I think only people who are poor are forced into starving and we have the option to eat. When my fridge is full and mom is cooking, it is difficult to not see it and eat but I still do it because I feel fortunate to get opportunities. I am not saying I am getting work because I am this shape or that shape but to remain fit and nice, it is my way of being in this life. About starving, I used to do it, I still do sometimes but I have become healthy, I eat healthily, I take my protein diet and work out well, so I have inculcated good habits. I eat limited meals. I don't eat desserts, junk, chocolates."

Is she tempted to eat junk though? "I am not tempted," she stressed and added, "When I was in class 10, I was dealing with acne problems. I had become a typical acne kid. So to treat that, I had to abandon a lot of things, had to abandon maida, junk, chocolates. I was very dedicated and it has been a great struggle. To lose hair because of not eating, having acne, last 5 years I had been dealing with that."

"It is scary. There has not been a single day when I have not dealt with my skin or hair issues. It takes away so much of confidence from a girl, from within, it is so difficult but I have been dealing with it. It has become a part of my life to just follow my treatment, eat healthy food," she concluded.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×