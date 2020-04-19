EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma reveals how does she react when someone calls her ‘hot’

Nia Sharma has always topped the list for Sexiest Asian Women. Her sexy curves blended with her sass is a combination which makes her extremely attractive to people. Nia manages to stun us with her candidness every single time. The Naagin 4 actress in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed how does she take the compliment of being hot. Contrary to our belief, Nia shared that she loves when people say she is witty and has a good vibe, comments like hot and sexy is something she doesn’t take with her home. Nia has always managed to make news for her unconventional style and bold lip colours.

Opening up on how she reacts to compliments, Nia said, “I take it from one ear and take it out from another. I know myself and I see myself in mirror every day. I have dealt with acne, I know my journey and struggle. Of course, you dress up and put makeup on when you go out, I love dressing up. If people have seen me in a certain way, that is because that is my personality and I carry myself that way but back home, I don’t take things like Oh, I am hot. I don’t even take those compliments. What makes for a compliment for me is when someone says I am a genuine person, when someone tells me I am funny. I like it when people tell me they like my vibe and everything. These are the comments I cherish and I am happy about it. Every girl gets those comments that she is a hottie and all, but I don’t get swayed away."

Nia is currently seen in Naagin 4 with Vijayendra Kumeria. Nia as one of the Naagins has been slaying it. About getting work, Nia revealed that she has always been called for and she has given her look test before signing up a project. “I have realised friendships don’t get you work. Otherwise, I won’t be getting these opportunities,” she reiterated. Nia completes a decade in this industry this year and she said that she is grateful for all the opportunities that came her way.

Check out Nia's full interview here:

