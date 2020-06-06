EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra, Rashami to begin Naagin 4 finale shoot from THIS date?Here's how it may end

Pinkvilla has learnt that Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria would begin shooting for Naagin 4 from the 15th of this month and this is how their story might end. Read.

That Naagin 4 will be airing its final four episodes is well known. The fourth season starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, in pivotal roles. had entered the show just before the lockdown. Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor herself revealed that she didn't pay too much attention to the show and hence the show did not perform as expectations. Pinkvilla has learnt that Nia, Vijayendra, Rashami, Anita will begin shooting from June 15th for 10 days. Not just that, we have also learnt how the story might actually end.

"Apparently, Nia's character Brinda will kill Vishaka (Anita Hassanandani), Shalaka (Rashami Desai), and Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) will also get killed. Later, Brinda will be murdered with the laal tekdi mystery brought to a proper end. The makers were contemplating how to begin the fifth season and are still working on the story," a source revealed.

Regarding the end, both Nia and Vijayendra said that this is a business decision and they have accepted the decision. Nia and Vijayendra also revealed that the production informed us about the same a few days back. "I got a call from the production house before the things were out in media and I thought it was nice of them to inform us otherwise there are times when we just read things in media first then you get shocked. They spoke to me and told me the reason that a show like Naagin cannot start from the middle again and get the same kind of attention. That is the reason which was given to us," Vijayendra told Pinkvilla.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria on Naagin 4 end: We knew something was amiss in the story; Money NOT the reason

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×