EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Rawal robbed off Rs 7 lakh at gunpoint in New Delhi.

Nikita Rawal has had to go through a torrid time as she was robbed off Rs 7 lakh. The actress was taken hostage at gunpoint at Shastri Nagar in New Delhi. She was in the national capital for a shoot and was staying with her aunt. The actress was confronted with a few people who were wearing masks and suddenly took her hostage. The incident seemingly appeared at her aunt's residence where she was staying.

The group then pointed a gun at her and robbed her off all the money that she was carrying. Nikita is still in shock and is not available to offer any clarity on the matter at the moment.

When Pinkvilla got in touch with Nikita, she said, "I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive .I would have died if I didn’t fight it …I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life."

Nikita and her relative have filed a complaint at the police station and the investigation is currently underway.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma gives fans a sneak peek of her new house; SEE PICS