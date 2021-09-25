EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli was depressed post brother’s demise; Reacts to trolls & her strength in KKK11

Nikki Tamboli was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress garnered lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale, the gorgeous diva opened up about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with Pinkvilla. She also shared about her strength in the show and losing her forever crush.

On being asked about her experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she said, “Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 both were roller-coaster for me as I lost my brother and the very next day I flew to Cape Town. It was very difficult but I enjoyed a lot. It is a kind of experience that you cannot get even if you pay money for it. The environment was very very positive and I met Rohit Shetty Sir.”

Talking about the bonds she formed in the house, she said, “I made new friends there. The entire team never left me alone, specially Arjun and Aastha. We used to be together from breakfasts, parties and stunts in the show. They cared for me like baby as I was scared as I was not able to do stunts.”

Talking about the effect of her brother’s demise, she shared that she was depressed. “I was enjoying, I was laughing and posting pictures. I was trolled on social media for this but this is life. I had two choices, either be sad or be happy and I chose to happy as my brother always wanted me to be happy,” she said.

She shared that her friends Abhinav, Aastha and Arjun stood by her in her low times. She revealed that Aastha Gill used to hold her hand, take her to her room and be with her, when she was not able to do stunts.

Talking about the fun times in the show, she said, “There was connector room between Aastha and Abhinav’s room, and we used to be there all the time and listen to good music. We used to be so tired after the stunts that we would fall asleep anywhere. My friends made my journey very easy in Cape Town.”

On being asked about the winner of the show, she did not reveal the name. She said, “There are shows in which even weak contestants sometimes reach finale, but it is not the case for Khatron Ke Khiladi. All the finalists are well deserving and they have worked very hard and the top three are most deserving.”

You can watch the complete interview of Nikki Tamboli here-