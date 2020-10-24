EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Malkhani: Left Ram Milaye Jodi post getting attention; thought why am I wasting time on TV?

In an exclusive chat, Nishant Malkhani opened up on his journey and sabbatical and says he realises his mistakes today. Read.

Nishant Malkhani is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and trying to put his best foot forward. The actor started his journey in showbiz a decade back and since then it has been a rollercoaster for him. After his hit show Ram Milaye Jodi, Nishant decided to leave television for better opportunities in films, a step he today considers 'immature' and 'foolish'. Nishant had to fight with the producers as he left the show mid ways and in retrospect understands his mistake. He also opened on why he took a sabbatical in between and returned a more wise man.

"My journey began in 2010. I got Ram Milaye Jodi which was the biggest break of my career back then. That show became the top most rated show on Indian Television and I got a lot of attention and love during that time. I was 21, 22 back then, and I was immature and I thought that since I am getting so much attention, why am I wasting time doing TV, why don't I do a big budget film? I was sure I will receive love in films too," he shared. Nishant then added that during that time, he got an offer for film, "for which, I left the show, after a little fight. In retrospect today, I feel I shouldn’t have done that because it was unfair towards the channel and producers. I was foolish and immature but that it okay, I made my mistake and realised it."

Opening up on what led to a break of few years in between before he returned with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, he revealed, "I took a break from TV and during the break, I did at least one to two movies a year but with all new banners. I did not have the sense that I should have focused on working with established banners rather than new. I had no business sense then, so I did not worry about the release so much." However, he realised his hard work is not been seen by the audience. "I realised that I am working so hard everyday of my life, I earned decent money to survive but at a point I realised that what am I doing all this for? People are unable to watch my work and I felt where am I going wrong? That’s the story of every actor who isn't coming from the film background and trying to make a mark in the movie business," he recounted.

Lastly, he shared that during this time, he decided to take a voluntary break of two years and polish his craft. "A friend of mine then adviced me that why am I wasting my time and not attend school? That time I took a decision to not work for two years and enrolled myself in acting school. I learnt the technique of acting there."

