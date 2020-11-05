EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Singh Malkani SLAMS Jaan Sanu: He is spineless, cheap person & Nikki Tamboli's pet puppy

After Nishant Singh Malkhani gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, he gets opens up about his equation with Jaan and how the latter had disappointed him over and over.

Bigg Boss 14 has been a house of controversies, tiffs and arguments. While we saw new friendships being developed in the house, the equations have been frequently changing. One such example was the changing equations between Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The two, who were seen as each other’s close aide in the beginning, turned against each other lately. In fact, Jaan surprised everyone after he nominated Nishant for elimination despite calling him a brotherly figure. And while Nishant is out of the BB house now, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, the actor has opened up on his equation with Jaan and called him a spineless and characterless person.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nishant stated that he has been highly disappointed by Jaan and even called him Nikki Tamboli’s pet puppy. “Jaan has disappointed me a couple of times in the house. It happened like he said something to me and did something completely opposite. In Nikki’s case, he was like a pet puppy. It looked like Nikki owned him. He behaves like ‘joru ka ghulam’ around Nikki. I thought it was her weakness which he wants to change. In fact, he had cried for hours in front of me saying I am a brotherly figure to him and that he is comfortable talking to me,” Nishant added.

He further stated that while Jaan sought his help during the captaincy task and urged him to convince the housemates to prefer him, the actor was disappointed when Jaan flipped again and moved to Eijaz Khan’s side.

On being quizzed if he would like to be friends with Jaan, Nishant said, “If you going on a road and happen to come across a snake and Jaan, then please kill the snake first. The snake can still be loyal to you but not Jaan.” This isn’t all. He even called him a spineless and characterless person and a cheap human being.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani REACTS to his elimination from the show with a cryptic message

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×