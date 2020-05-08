EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on KBC 12's new campaign, directing Amitabh Bachchan from home and more

In an EXCLUSIVE chat, Nitesh Tiwari revealed the idea behind the new campaign for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12), directing Amitabh Bachchan from home and more. Read.

The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12 are now open for the viewers. Amitabh Bachchan in a self-shot video from home amid lockdown announced the same in a new promo which aired recently. Every year KBC comes with a new campaign and thought and this year Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari came up with a new tagline which is, 'Har Cheez Ko Break Lag Sakta Hai... Sapno Ko Nahi'. In an EXCLUSIVE chat, Tiwari revealed the idea behind the new campaign, directing Amitabh Bachchan from home and more. Over to him:

This year's theme 'nothing can stop people from dreaming', where did the idea stem from? Was lockdown the inspiration behind it?

The thought basically came out from our lives. Given the situation, we all are in and what we normally do is we take realities of life and bring them back to KBC. Me and my writer we have conceptualised this ad and it comes from the fact that we have also not stopped working as writers, as directors. We all went on a temporary break to understand the situation we all are in amid lockdown and later on, all of us started finding innovative ways to continue doing our work instead of doing nothing. It is a universal thought I feel. We wanted to send out positive vibes. KBC is not just a game show, it is about dreams.

Do you feel the pressure to come up with innovative themes and campaigns every year?

We have now got used to taking this pressure. Initially, yes, it was a little difficult to come up with new ideas for the same show you have been a part of for many years. It is always a pressure. Now, we have started taking as it comes. Now, every year, we just pray and hope it strikes a chord with the audience.



Directing Big B from home must have been difficult. How was this virtual direction experience?

Honestly, this is the first time I have done something like this. What happens is it is good to know what the situation is because then as a writer you can write responsibly. Given the limitations, we consciously wrote a script that was simple to shoot. So, half of the job was done at the script level. Having said that, it is still a challenging task to direct an actor of Amitabh Bachchan's stature sitting at home. But what made it easy for us is the sheer enthusiasm that Mr. Bachchan shows. He also loves challenges. His enthusiasm is still childhood. So, he was very happy to do it and call and know what exactly needs to be done.

Big B and your association go a long way. How has the relationship between you two evolved?

I have been associated with the show for 12 years now. I have mentioned it before, I have been a great fan of Mr Bachchan since childhood. So for me, my first meeting with him was very intimidating. I remembering being nervous while narrating my first campaign to him. But it went on being smooth. Yes, I have immense respect for him and will remain the same.

I consider myself very lucky that I have got so much to learn from him and work with him on a film as well. I couldn't have asked for anything more.

