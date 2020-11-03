EXCLUSIVE: Niti Taylor EXCITED for first karwa chauth post wedding; Reveals Parikshit will be cooking for her

Niti Taylor, who had married Parikshit Bawa in August this year, is set to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth and her husband has come up with a sweet gesture for her.

It hasn’t been long when Niti Taylor tied the knot with beau Parikshit Bawa. It was a lockdown wedding attended by the couple’s close friend and relatives. Ever since the news of Niti’s wedding surfaced, the newly wed actress can’t stop gushing about her married life and has been sharing beautiful glimpses of this new phase of her life. Adding on to her excitement, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth post wedding tomorrow and Niti can’t keep about the same.

Sharing her excitement about the special day, Niti, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed her plans for the first Karwa Chauth as a married lady. The actress revealed that Parikshit will be cooking for her. “Tomorrow I am going to wake up at 5 am and my husband is cooking my aaloo gobhi ka sabzi because that’s what you are suppose to eat before sunrise. He is cooking it for me, so that’s really cute of him,” she added. Furthermore, Niti also mentioned that she will be taking rest the entire day and will dress up in the evening.

For the puja, the newly wed actress has decided to wear a red saree and bangles. “I am quite excited as it’s my first time. I don’t know about dinner, he said it’s a surprise. So I am sure he will be cooking something or taking me out,” Niti had added.

For the uninitiated, Niti married Parikshit on August 13 this year. They tied the knot as per Sikh rituals.

