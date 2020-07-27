EXCLUSIVE: Not Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra paired opposite Hina Khan in Naagin 5?

Mohit Malhotra of Daayan fame will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5. As per sources, the actor will be doing a cameo in the show.

Well, the curiosity around Naagin ceases to die and with the first revelation being Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the lead, we have another update for you. A source exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Mohit Malhotra, who was seen in Daayan, will be paired opposite on the supernatural show. Like Hina, Dheeraj, Mohit too will be doing a cameo in the show. The excitement around the show is obviously a lot more with each update.

Ekta Kapoor will soon be revealing her Naagin for the fifth season to the audience. While the first poster of the it teases us with Hina’s eyes, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement. Meanwhile, we had previously reported that Ekta had been very keen to bring the best for the fifth season and had roped in Hina long back. The producer, in fact, wanted Khan for the previous season too but the dates couldn’t be worked out. Hina had confirmed the development back then.

Meanwhile, since Hina’s role is said to be a cameo which spirals the entire story, we had reported that Surbhi Chandna is the likeable choice to play a Naagin too but nothing has been confirmed as yet. An announcement is expected soon. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Dheeraj who is currently seen in another popular show Kundali Bhagya, will also be a part of the fifth installment of Naagin. In an interview with India Today, he had revealed that acting in a show like Naagin is a dream for every actor.

