EXCLUSIVE: Not Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, Deepika Singh aka Sandhya to do a cameo in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Deepika Singh donning a police uniform recently left fans thinking is Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 is on cards. Here's the truth behind it.

Deepika Singh rose to fame as police officer Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Recently, a picture of Deepika in the police uniform went viral which led everyone thinking if she will soon be back with season 2 of the show. However, we can safely refute the rumours and clarify that there is no Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 on cards, at least for now. Pinkvilla has learnt that Deepika aka Sandhya shot for a special cameo for Star Plus' upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

A source informs, "Deepika recently shot for a cameo for Neil Bhatt's show. Neil and Deepika previously worked together in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The duo reportedly shot for a fight sequence." Meanwhile, speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show will be replacing Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The makers are also planning to rope in Sairat couple for a special dance performance since the show is set in Maharashtra. However, nothing is confirmed so far.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin FIRST PROMO: Neil Bhatt plays an IPS officer torn in between love and duty

Speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment, the same production house who have produced the successful show Choti Sarrdaarni. Meanwhile, Neil was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The show is a remake of Bengali show Kusum Dola.

Deepika Singh was last seen in Kavach 2.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×