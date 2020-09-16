  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Not Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, Deepika Singh aka Sandhya to do a cameo in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Deepika Singh donning a police uniform recently left fans thinking is Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 is on cards. Here's the truth behind it.
72383 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Not Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, Deepika Singh aka Sandhya to do a cameo in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeiinEXCLUSIVE: Not Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, Deepika Singh aka Sandhya to do a cameo in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Singh rose to fame as police officer Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Recently, a picture of Deepika in the police uniform went viral which led everyone thinking if she will soon be back with season 2 of the show. However, we can safely refute the rumours and clarify that there is no Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 on cards, at least for now. Pinkvilla has learnt that Deepika aka Sandhya shot for a special cameo for Star Plus' upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

A source informs, "Deepika recently shot for a cameo for Neil Bhatt's show. Neil and Deepika previously worked together in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The duo reportedly shot for a fight sequence." Meanwhile, speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show will be replacing Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The makers are also planning to rope in Sairat couple for a special dance performance since the show is set in Maharashtra. However, nothing is confirmed so far. 

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin FIRST PROMO: Neil Bhatt plays an IPS officer torn in between love and duty

Speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment, the same production house who have produced the successful show Choti Sarrdaarni. Meanwhile, Neil was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The show is a remake of Bengali show Kusum Dola.

Deepika Singh was last seen in Kavach 2.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement