EXCLUSIVE: Not Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar to replace Karan Singh Grover as Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Pinkvilla has learnt that Sharad Kelkar has been approached to play Mr Bajaj's role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier, Gaurav Chopra too had admitted to having been approached.
20055 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 03:05 pm
Everyone's eyes are currently on Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Karan Singh Grover not returning as Mr Bajaj. Hunt for new Bajaj is on and while earlier it was reported that Gaurav Chopra has been roped in to play the iconic character, we now hear that Sharad Kelkar, who stunned us recently in Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior has also received a call for the same. Yes, you read it right. 

There is no denying that Sharad has a huge fan following and his baritone and look compliments Bajaj's character. A source revealed, "Sharad received a call for the role and currently the discussions are going on. Nothing has been locked so far and even Kelkar is mulling over the same. Things will be locked by this weekend and till then, the makers are weighing their options." The shoots for most shows will resume next week and hence, it is all the more imperative for Kasautii team to find a new Bajaj soon. 

When we reached out to Sharad's spokesperson, they confirmed that he has been approached but did not reveal anything more. Well, we will have to wait for further details. 

Meanwhile, when we had approached Gaurav on the reports, he had said that he is discussing it with the Balaji team and it will only be fair that an announcement is made from their side because nothing is clear as of now. Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles and is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. 

