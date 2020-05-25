EXCLUSIVE: Not money, the REAL reason why Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijayendra's Naagin 4 will meet haste end

Amid lockdown, media reports suggest that Naagin 4 will be going through a revamp. Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra Kumeria's show will be brought to be a proper conclusion, we bring exclusively the real reason behind the decision and it is not money. Read.

Naagin has always been a successful franchise on television. While the first three seasons did exceptionally well, the fourth season did struggle to meet the benchmark set by the previous seasons headlined by , Surbhi Jyoti. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the TV industry among the other industries has suffered a lot. In addition, shows have gone off-air without a proper ending. Now, media reports suggested that the makers have decided to end 's character in the show over budget issues and are also mulling over Nia and Vijendra's character. Well, we have an update for you.

A source exclusively informed us, "The channels and the makers have come to a decision to end the fourth season making way for the new season immediately. The fourth season did not work as expected and Rashami's addition to the show only added to the budget constraints in this time of economic crisis amid others. Hence, after speaking to the production house, it was decided that not just Rashami, Nia, and Vijendra's character will also be ending. But, the decision is not taken on the basis of the budgetary constraints completely, the fact that despite all the experimentations, the show couldn't meet the expectations. This forced them to take this step."

The source continued, "The actors have been informed about the same. They will be shooting for the concluding episodes as soon as the lockdown is over. According to the primary information, Film City is likely to open from June 15 and the actors will soon hop on to shoot for the remaining episodes. Rashami was, in fact, the first person to be informed of this step given that she was the latest addition and her character in the show was not really developed as yet."

The production house has in fact reached out to many other actors for the next season, if our source is to be believed. Well, that is definitely sad for Naagin lovers!

Credits :Pinkvilla

