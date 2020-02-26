EXCLUSIVE: Not Mr Bajaj, Karan Singh Grover in talks for a new show for Star Plus?

Karan Singh Grover has reportedly been offered a new show on Star Plus. Read deets inside

Karan Singh Grover recently made his return on television with Mr Bajaj for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show will soon be witnessing a major twist with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) killing Prerna (Erica Fernandes). While that is all going on, we hear that KSG has been approached for a new show on Star Plus. Though no details are known so far, PINKVILLA can exclusively confirm that the actor’s team is negotiating with the channel and is yet to give his nod, but if all is well, KSG will be back on television soon. We reached out to his team for a comment, to which they said nothing is confirmed as yet.

A few months back, Karan was at an event to be a part of a panel discussing mental health when we asked him if at any point, during his low phase perhaps, he faced mental health condition. Karan replied that the reason he is talking on mental health is that he has lived it. “There is a reason why I want to talk about mental health because I have lived it. Depression can be caused because of many reasons and the root needs to be identified. It has been a difficult journey, maybe not for me but for my loved ones because I got great help and support from them. Bipasha Basu was there. It is something that we need to speak about,” KSG shared.

About the show, in last night's episode, Prerna delivered her and Anurag's first child (a baby girl), and Anurag got his long lost memory back. Not only this, but she also revealed Sonalika aka Komolika's truth, showing him proof. On the other hand, Komolika found Viraj's dead body and is left shattered.

