EXCLUSIVE: Not Nia Sharma, Tinaa Dattaa to play lead in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3?

Tina Dutta replaces Nia Sharma in Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 3 as the latter is caught up with her supernatural series Naagin 4. After being a part of the show in the previous two installments, Nia Sharma is reportedly not a part of the third season of Twisted.

Nia Sharma has been pretty busy ruling the screens currently with Naagin 4. The actress plays the role of Brinda in the supernatural franchise which has been working wonders. The TRPs for the show are flying like always. When not on TV, Nia was perhaps the first to experiment with web content and her stint on Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted was well received. She was even continued in the second installment of the show. However, we can exclusively confirm that Nia won’t be a part of the third series and instead Tinaa Dattaa has been brought on-board for the same.

Tinaa has been a well-known name on Television. She rose to fame with Uttaran as Iccha. A source informs, “Since Nia is busy with her show, the makers deemed fit to rope in a new face for the show. Tinaa was someone who fit the bill completely and hence, she has hopped in.” Well, this is interesting. We haven’t received any confirmation on the same and are awaiting the same. Meanwhile, Before Nia, Naagin saw Surbhi Jyoti and play the shaping shifting serpents on screen.

The news of Nia Sharma being roped in for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 came as a great surprise for her fans. "Honestly, Naagin is a brand today. Kudos to Ekta Kapoor and the last three seasons which has done so well. Mouni Roy nailed it. For me, it is a brand” she told Pinkvilla in a conversation.

