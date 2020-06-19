EXCLUSIVE: Not only COVID 19, here's why Karan Singh Grover was not keen to return in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

We had already informed that Karan Singh Grover was not keen to return to Kasautii Zindagii Kay due to the ongoing COVID 19 scare. Now, we have also learnt that the actor has not been too happy with the graph of his character.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been in news for some time now over the buzz around shoots resuming next week. It is well known that Television shoots were stalled in March end in the view of coronavirus pandemic. However, starting July fourth week, shoots for the shows will resume and the producers have already geared themselves up to ensure safety on sets for the cast and crew. We had already informed that Karan Singh Grover was not keen to return to the show due to the ongoing COVID 19 scare.

However, we have learnt that that's not all. A source revealed, "Apart from the coronavirus pandemic being a cause of worry for Karan, the actor was not happy with the way Mr Bajaj's character was been portrayed on the show. It is well known that Mr Bajaj's character in the first part was predominantly positive and was etched much better and was one of the leading ones. Here he felt the character was unnecessarily been portrayed grey and lacked depth. Moreover, it was being treated like a supporting character which had already upset him. Right now, he is discussing with the team to possibly have the character etched out better."

Well, if the discussions go well, Karan might return as Mr Bajaj himself. In the meantime, the makers have reached out to Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, among others to play the part. Gaurav himself confirmed being approached while Sharad's spokesperson confirmed the same to us.

