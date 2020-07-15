EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari spills the beans about Shweta Tiwari's favourite person, performance, food, dreams

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari indulged in a fun activity where Palak and Shweta played 'How well do you know your mom?' quiz. Palak answered a few questions for her mother while Shweta revealed if it is true or not and their banter was much loved.

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari are perhaps one of the strongest and most endearing mother-daughter duos. In an exclusive segment with us, the duo indulged in a fun activity where Palak and Shweta played 'How well do you know your mom?' quiz. Palak answered a few questions for her mother while Shweta revealed if it is true or not and their banter was much loved. From her favourite person, to her favourite performance of herself, favourite food and unfulfilled dreams, Palak almost got it all right.

When asked about her unfulfilled dreams, Palak revealed that her mother wants to finish all the books in her library but if there is something she obviously wants is to go on a solo trip. "I was going to go on a solo trip this year but my father had a heart attack, so had to cancel, but yes, this is something I truly want," Shweta confirmed. Palak also revealed that her mother will go to any lengths for her and Reyansh. Palak had a hilarious answer when asked how much will her mother rate herself on a scale of 1-10 for emotional quotient. Palak said that her mother feels she is very emotional, but she is actually more compassionate than emotional.

The duo also revealed her favourite movies which include Avatar, Frozen among others. Shweta quipped that Palak must have watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham more than 108 times.

