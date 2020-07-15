  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari spills the beans about Shweta Tiwari's favourite person, performance, food, dreams

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari indulged in a fun activity where Palak and Shweta played 'How well do you know your mom?' quiz. Palak answered a few questions for her mother while Shweta revealed if it is true or not and their banter was much loved.
1520 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari spills the beans about Shweta Tiwari's favourite person, performance, food, dreamsEXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari spills the beans about Shweta Tiwari's favourite person, performance, food, dreams
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari are perhaps one of the strongest and most endearing mother-daughter duos. In an exclusive segment with us, the duo indulged in a fun activity where Palak and Shweta played 'How well do you know your mom?' quiz. Palak answered a few questions for her mother while Shweta revealed if it is true or not and their banter was much loved. From her favourite person, to her favourite performance of herself, favourite food and unfulfilled dreams, Palak almost got it all right. 

When asked about her unfulfilled dreams, Palak revealed that her mother wants to finish all the books in her library but if there is something she obviously wants is to go on a solo trip. "I was going to go on a solo trip this year but my father had a heart attack, so had to cancel, but yes, this is something I truly want," Shweta confirmed. Palak also revealed that her mother will go to any lengths for her and Reyansh. Palak had a hilarious answer when asked how much will her mother rate herself on a scale of 1-10 for emotional quotient. Palak said that her mother feels she is very emotional, but she is actually more compassionate than emotional. 

The duo also revealed her favourite movies which include Avatar, Frozen among others. Shweta quipped that Palak must have watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham more than 108 times. 

WATCH their banter right here:

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement