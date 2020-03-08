EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off air: The show has just started getting TRPs

Paras Chhabra gets talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off air and it turns out the show is going to continue after all.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra sure has been garnering a lot of applause and while the TRPs haven't been very high, it looks like reports about the show going off air aren't all that true. In fact, when contacted, Paras says that there's nothing of that sorts that has come to his notice and that the numbers seem to be what has been expected.

Paras says, "There is no such thing that I have heard and in fact, the TRPs have just started coming in right now. In fact, my mother also keeps telling me that everyone has begun to recognize her as my mother and they also remember her dialogue from Bigg Boss 13. The show has Shehnaaz and Shehbaz has been doing well, there are popular boys and girls who have done great work. And of course, the production is great and they keep coming up with new ideas and concepts. So I don't think it is happening anytime soon." He laughs and adds, "Yeh show kahi nahi jane wala, main ise end tak leke jaunga."

Well, the show sure has been going well in terms of the audience response and contestants as well as both Shehnaaz and Paras continue to grab the eyeballs.

