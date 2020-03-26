EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra OPENS UP if he will marry 'good friend' Mahira Sharma

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra revealed if he will tie the knot with Mahira Sharma or not. Read on.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been grabbing eyeballs ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two met inside the 'tedha' house and ever since have been inseparable. From day one to the finale night, they held onto each other, despite many being against them. In fact, days before the BB 13 grand finale, folks of the duo advised them to leave each other's side and focus on the game. But all went in vain, as they stood strong until the end.

It is not that Pahira's bond was all hail and hearty, they had their share of ups and downs too. From laughing together to fighting on petty topics, they did it all. However, at the end of the day, they remained loyal to their equation. Well, if you remember, Paras left no chance to flirt and pamper Mahira will cheek kisses. Paras also expressed that he has some liking for Mahira. On the other hand, Mahira denied having any such feelings and moved ahead with the 'Just Good Friends' tag. However, after seeing them so affectionate towards each other, fans are not ready to buy their statements and are all dreaming about their marriage.

So, when one of the social media users asked Paras about his marriage plans with Mahira in a recent candid chat on Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, the actor was left stunned. Paras laughed it off and said, 'Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). Later he added, 'If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we're bound to be together it might just happen.'

Well, we don't know if there's something actually brewing between the two, but #Pahira surely looks cute together. Also, we're waiting to see Mahira's reaction to Paras' comment now. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want #Pahira to become a real-life couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

