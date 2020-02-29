EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra REACTS to Akanksha Puri reworking her tattoo: I want to do it too but short on time

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra gets talking about all things Akanksha Puri, and some more. Read on to know what did he say.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is in a happy space right now with all the work he has at hand. Currently, he is working on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he is on a quest to find a life partner and if things work out, who knows they might also get married? Meanwhile, the actor has also short for a music video with Mahira Sharma, the photos of which have been doing the rounds on social media and fans are rooting for Pahira.

Earlier in the morning today, photos of Paras' ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's reworked tattoo have been doing the rounds and a lot is being spoken about it. The two have had a strained relationship, from what Paras has said, and now, he has gotten talking about this step of Akanksha's as well. Talking about it, he said, "Very good, even I wanted to do it and had thought I will get it done the next day after Bigg Boss but I haven't been getting the time to get it done."

Ask him if the two have officially broken up, he says, "Officially, it happened long back when I heard about the things she said and I cleared back then itself that if someone loves you, they wouldn't have spoken such things. And since you did not love me, you said such things, and you tried to get some mileage, which you did get. In fact, fans have also been telling me that she is one of the reasons why I was pulled away from the trophy. However, whatever happened is good, as I did not come out empty-handed."

