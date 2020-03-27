EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra REVEALS if he is 'Single' or dating someone

Paras Chhabra recently revealed his relationship status in a candid chat with Pinkvilla. Want to know if the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is single or committed? Read on.

Paras Chhabra needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is all over the news, for some good and some bad reasons. Recently, the handsome hunk won the swayamvar show, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', where he found his ideal match in Aanchal Khurana. However, as we all knew, the duo did not tie the knot but came out with some strong connection. But, Paras' relationships and link-ups have been the talk-of-the-town for quite some time now, and they are eager to know who is the 'special one' in his life.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla on Instagram live, Paras spilled the beans about his relationship status. It so happened that during the conversation one of Paras' followers, inquired about his relationship status. The user asked, 'Are you single Paras.' To which the latter replied with some weird and funny expressions. He did not utter a word until our reporter prodded him further. When asked what should we understand of his not-so-clear expressions, Paras said, 'Jo samjana hai Samj lo' (Fathom whatever you wish to.')

ALSO READ | Paras Chhabra on ex Akanksha Puri: She's a good girl, but our ideologies don't match

Paras not giving a clear answer on his relationship status makes us all wonder many things. Is he dating or is he not, is still a mystery. But, many fans still feel that his bond with co-contestant and 'dost' Mahira Sharma is more than just friendship. However, the duo has been denying any such equation, and are just enjoying their quarantine moments together. #Pahira as their fans call them are hanging out together quite frequently, and also did a romantic music video titled 'Baarish.'

Take a look at Paras' candid chat here:

Meanwhile, Paras has also been in the news for his nasty breakup with Akanksha Sharma. What are your thoughts on Paras' comments over his relationship status? Do you think the 'Sanskaari Playboy' is dating someone? If yes, can you guess who it is? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra OPENS UP if he will marry 'good friend' Mahira Sharma

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More