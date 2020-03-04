EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra on working with Mahira Sharma in music video: She is really good

Paras Chhabra is sure all praise for Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma post working with her in upcoming music video together.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to be seen together for the very first time in a music video, and while it is their first project together, their jodi of Pahira seems to be trending already. Both Paras and Mahira shared the first look of the music video that has been titled Baarish, however, the release date is yet to be announced. Fans are looking forward to seeing them together after having gotten glimpses of their chemistry on the show already.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Paras spoke about the music video and how is it, and said, "The shoot went well and the song is good, it is a romantic song and I have also turned old for this. It is a sad song and there also happens to be a Christian wedding. The song will be releasing soon and I am looking forward to it." Ask him about his experience of working with Mahira, he says, "She is really good, she has done videos earlier so she knows what should be done in a song and after all the acts, everyone was even clapping for us."

Well, Paras and Mahira had left fans surprised when they first shared photos of themselves on social media, and soon, it was revealed that it is for a music video. Meanwhile, Paras is also doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

