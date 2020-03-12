EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra's ex Akanksha Puri REBUKES him, says, 'never contacted him; have moved on'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri opens up on his statement which claimed she tried contacting him post-breakup.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's relationship has been a topic of discussion for the longest time. Though the relationship is far over, Paras recently said that Akanksha tried reaching out to him post their breakup but he did not respond as "the time for discussion is over." Paras is currently seen in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and the show will be going off-air pretty soon if media reports are to be considered.

We asked Akanksha for her clarification on Paras' claim. To that, she told Pinkvilla, "This is all bullsh*t. I have never called or tried to get in touch. In fact, I deleted all my contacts and others details from his phone before he got his phone back after he returned from Bigg Boss house. I have happily moved on but I don't know why he keeps taking my name in interviews. In fact, I had called one of his friends recently because the stylists who got him clothes during his BB stint did not receive their payments and since I had hired them, they got in touch with me to explain their worry."

She continued, "Later, Paras' mother called me to explain that they are not in a position to pay back right now but will in some time. She said that there are some GST issues and his cheques are stuck. He has still not received any money from Bigg Boss so they need some time to clear all the dues. The stylists are pretty young and Paras is now making reasons like he did not like his clothes to escape paying. I will pay if I have to but this is just so bad and unacceptable. In fact, I have blocked him."

