EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan on his Bollywood debut: There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan reveals he might surprise his fans with a Bollywood film this year after the lockdown.

Parth Samthaan rose to fame playing the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The 3 season-long show made the actor popular among the youth in no time. Parth is currently playing Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Reprising the role of Anurag, Parth Samthaan became a household name in no time. After having been the television heartthrob, the 29-years-old actor is now all set to dip his feet into Bollywood.

In an exclusive Instagram Live interview with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan revealed about his Bollywood plans. The actor says that he is ready to mark his debut on the silver screen any time soon. "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year," Parth told Pinkvilla but refrained from divulging details about his project. He is currenly busy with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and a web show and Parth has recently announced adding a film to his checklist for 2020. Looks like someone's all set to make his way into the tinsel town!

When given a choice between working in web shows or films, Parth picks Netflix shows as he strongly believes that films require a lot of packaging for them to work. Right from the director, to the star cast, good music, good promotions, a suitable platform for it to work and a lot more goes in the process of making a web film a hit. However, he feels that with Netflix everything mentioned is already covered as it is already a great platform. "There's a good chance that your show or film is followed by more seasons if it works well," he believes.

