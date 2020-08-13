EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan aka Anurag has reportedly decided to opt out of the show as he wants to focus on his heath and other projects. Read.

Parth Samthaan has now fully recovered from COVID 19 and in fact, even resumed shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay last week. The show recently saw replacing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and earlier Aamna Sharif stepped in 's shoes as Komolika. Now, in a rather shocking news for fans, Parth aka their Anurag has decided to opt out of the show as he wants to focus on his heath and other projects.

A source reveals, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult" If one may recollect, during a live session with Pinkvilla, Parth had mentioned about a Bollywood project he is in talks with and if everything goes well, we will soon see the handsome actor showcase his acting chops on celluloid as well. "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year," he had said.

An official announcement on the same is yet to be received. Parth also has a web show which is to be released soon. The actor has always expressed his desire to work in interesting projects and we wait to hear from him soon.

