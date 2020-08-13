  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan aka Anurag has reportedly decided to opt out of the show as he wants to focus on his heath and other projects. Read.
5416 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his film careerEXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his film career

Parth Samthaan has now fully recovered from COVID 19 and in fact, even resumed shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay last week. The show recently saw Karan Patel replacing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and earlier Aamna Sharif stepped in Hina Khan's shoes as Komolika. Now, in a rather shocking news for fans, Parth aka their Anurag has decided to opt out of the show as he wants to focus on his heath and other projects. 

A source reveals, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult" If one may recollect, during a live session with Pinkvilla, Parth had mentioned about a Bollywood project he is in talks with and if everything goes well, we will soon see the handsome actor showcase his acting chops on celluloid as well. "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year," he had said. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan on his Bollywood debut: There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year

An official announcement on the same is yet to be received. Parth also has a web show which is to be released soon. The actor has always expressed his desire to work in interesting projects and we wait to hear from him soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement