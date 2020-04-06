EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan REVEALS how he keeps in contact with Erica Fernandes, Pooja & others amid quarantine

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan has spilled the beans about how he is spending his quarantine period and keeping in touch with his friends. Read on for further details.

Parth Samthaan does not need any introduction. The handsome hunk initially rose to fame with the youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and became a heartthrob of the generation within a short period. Right now, the actor is seen portraying the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parth has opened up about how he is spending his time while being at home quarantine and how things have changed for him since the lockdown.

The actor states that currently, he is spending time with his family at home. Parth also admits that he did not expect a lockdown will actually happen. When being asked about how he is spending his time, the actor says that he is binge-watching web shows and playing games on PlayStation. And the best part is that he is having some great food that includes pizzas, burgers and lots of cheese! The actor hilariously states that either he does exercise and gives his 100% or gives the same dedication to food.

Parth admits doing household chores too including cooking. He also catches up with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, and Sahil Anand frequently by calling them up. He also reveals that all of them have been sharing recipes too. The actor sends out a message to his fans asking them to make the most of their quarantine period spending time with family members, watching shows, learning something new, playing instruments or just baking a cake! And for the record, he has also recommended a few web shows for binge-watching that include Breaking bad, Narcos, Money Heist, Fargo, and The Boys.

