EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan spills beans about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4; Says ‘Overwhelmed with audience’s love’

Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has opened up on Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4 and his upcoming projects.

Parth Samthaan is one of the heartthrobs of the television industry who holds the charm which can make the girls go weak on their knees. The handsome hunk has proved to be a charmer and makes sure to keep your eyes glued to the television screens every time he takes over the screen. Interestingly, Parth, who is currently winning hearts with his performance in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has several other popular shows to his credit amid which Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan has enjoyed massive popularity among the millennials.

The show featured Parth and Niti Taylor in the lead and their sizzling chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since. And while Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan witnessed three successful seasons so far, there have been speculations about the next season of the show. Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, Parth spoke about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4 and stated that he is overwhelmed by the response the show has been getting from the audience. However, he asserted that he is way too occupied with his professional commitments.

Parth stated that while he has been receiving questions about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan quite often, he feels that the fans will end up having another season. “I don’t know at the end of the day koi bnaye na banaye fans zarur ye show bna lenge, because unki itni curiosity, itna pyaar itna importance acha lagta hai. But unfortunately, I am too occupied with a couple of things,” he added.

Parth further explained how the lockdown has pushed the deadlines of his current projects and he has too many things to focus on at the moment. Talking about his next projects apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the young star mentioned that he is working for a web series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He further asserted, “There is a good chance that I will be doing a film which is happening in this year itself. I can’t give out many details but let’s see fingers crossed.”

