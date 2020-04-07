EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan says he wants to REPLACE Robert Downey in Avengers

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kasautii Zindagii Kay opened up about meeting Professor from Money Heist and becoming Iron Man in Avengers.

Parth Samthaan is a heartthrob of the Indian Television industry. With his chocolate-boy looks and charm, he has won many hearts. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Anurag opposite Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, with the Coronavirus lockdown, we're all missing out on new episodes of KZK and #AnuPre's chemistry. So, we at Pinkvilla got into an exclusive chat with Parth yesterday (April 7) on Instagram Live, where we asked him all professional and personal things. From how's he's spending time in quarantine to missing work and future plans, the young actor opened up about everything, he also answered fan questions very candidly.

Just like many of us, Parth is a sucker for web series and TV shows. He also believes in binge-watching new shows as soon as they're out. So, when asked about which fictional character would he like to meet in real life, Parth had an interesting answer. He said, 'I'd like to meet The Professor (Álvaro Morte) from Money Heist. It is there in my mind right now, as Money Heist season 4 just dropped.' For those who don't know, Parth really likes the Spanish drama series and was previously seen donning the famous Salvador Dali masks, the red jumpsuit also. We wonder if he also went chanting 'Bella Ciao' after the fourth season got released.

Not only Money Heist, but Parth is also a big fan of the superhero Avengers series. So when a fan asked him what character from Avengers would he want to wake up as one day, the handsome hunk was prompt to answer. Much to everyone's surprise, Parth revealed that he wishes to replace Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Avengers. Yes, now that the Hollywood actor has bid adieu to the series, Parth would want to take his place and walk in his shoes.

He said, 'Though I love everyone, I will go for Iron Man, i.e. Robert Downey Jr. So, apparently, he died in the last part of the Avengers series. But, I would rather replace him since now they'll be searching for a new Iron Man. So yes, I'm the new Iron Man!' He also quipped pointed towards a painting behind him in his house, 'You can see Spiderman behind me he's following me.'

When asked what would he like to do more, a web series or a movie instead, Parth stated, 'If I'm offered a Netflix show, then I will definitely go for it without a second thought. Movies require a lot of packaging, right from a good director, good music, good star cast, good promotion, studio and more for it to work. With Netflix, everything is covered and there's a good chance that your show is followed by more seasons if it works well.'

So, do you want to see Parth as Iron Man now? Is it a Yay or a Nay? Also, do you want to see Parth in a Netflix web-series soon? How many of you relate to Parth's wishes? Let us know in the comment section below.

