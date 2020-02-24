EXCLUSIVE: Patiala Babes actor Sourabh Raaj Jain reveals how young Saisha aka Arya is a total stress buster

Sourabh Raaj Jain quips, "Saisha and I have really bonded quite well through shooting for the show. Saisha is a real stress buster and bundle of joy whom I enjoy spending time with, in between shots."

Kids are always fun to be around, and if nothing, they help others relax a little and enjoy the smaller things in life. Time and again, work stresses all of us up, but when you have a kid around, you can never be stressed for long enough. And well, as actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is currently busy showcasing some amazing cooking skills on Sony TV's Patiala Babes as the alluring Neil Oberoi, it looks like he himself is charmed by someone as well.

While his onscreen personality is very focussed, secretive and mature, off-screen, Sourabh is a very different fun-loving and free-spirited personality and it makes free time on the sets fun. Lately, Sourabh has also been reliving a lot of his childhood days, as well as is often seen turning into a child himself quite a lot when not shooting, with baby Saisha aka Arya, with whom he has developed a lovely rapport over the period of time.

Both Sourabh and Saisha have been bonding quite a lot on set, and Sourabh who is very fond of children has really built an amazing rapport with the little girl. Speaking about his special bond with Saisha aka Arya, Sourabh shares,"Saisha and I have really bonded quite well through shooting for the show. Saisha is a real stress buster and bundle of joy whom I enjoy spending time with, in between shots! She always comes running to me during breaks and together we have our own kind of fun! We play kiddie games and do a lot of crazy and fun things together, and just enjoy ourselves to the fullest when not shooting."

