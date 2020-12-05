EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia on Kavita & Nikki calling Rubina’s revelation of her relationship FAKE: It was cheap

Pavitra Punia, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 during the Weekend Ka Vaar, has opened up on the recent dark secret task and how Rubina Dilaik’s revelation was mocked at by Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli.

Pavitra Punia has always been a woman who wears her heart on her sleeves. She has always been emotional and her eviction did leave many in shock. Recently, during a task, Bigg Boss had asked contestants to reveal a secret about themselves and the one which will “affect” people more, will get the immunity stone. While Eijaz Khan won the stone, Rubina was seen sharing that before entering the Bigg Boss house, her relationship with Abhinav Shukla was rocky and that they were on the verge of getting a divorce. While she confessed this, it was seen that Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli were seen laughing at it and calling it fake. In an exclusive chat, when we asked Pavitra to react to it, she called it a cheap move by the duo.

She said, “It was very cheap when she confessed it in front of everyone and people made fun outside. I could completely relate to it. People calling it fake for hiding the truth and everything, I felt it was very cheap. It is their personal life and it was only because of the task that she confessed and was true to the task and her relationship. I feel for anyone who takes a stand and speaks as this needs a lot of strength and kudos to her.”

Pavitra also reiterated that she feels Rubina is a very strong contender. “I feel Rubina is strong and I want to see Eijaz and Rubina on the stage as top 2,” Pavitra shared.

Currently, Eijaz and Abhinav have secured their place in top 2 for the finale week.

