EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia: Whatever was between Eijaz Khan & me was pure love; Opens up on ex husband’s claims

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia opened up on her equation with Eijaz Khan and her ex-husband’s allegations against her.

Pavitra Punia was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house in a shocking move last week. The actress was one of the most promising contenders inside, however, her love and hate relationship with Eijaz Khan soon lost steam inside and also the audience’s interest. Defending that whatever Eijaz and she shared inside the house was a result of pure love for each other, Pavitra maintained that it was a budding equation which she treasures. In an exclusive chat, she also opened up on her ex-husband’s allegations against her.

“Whatever was between Eijaz and I was pure love. The hatred that came out was out of love and nothing else. When you like someone, you have expectations, even without you realising. Mine and Eijaz’s relationship was based on pure love. Pyaar actually bohut bhaari word hai, it is a very beautiful relationship between us which I can’t describe,” Pavitra gushed and added, “Because of that we would end up in fights and I feel people liked our relationship.”

When asked if she has any regrets about her journey inside, Pavitra shared, “I don’t regret anything per se but there are some things you would like to share with someone you feel close to but given that this is the biggest reality show, you don’t feel like. You cannot discuss it because it will become a spectacle. That is one thing I regret, I wish I could discuss things with Eijaz.” But Pavitra assured that this bond with Eijaz is here to say and there is “doubt about it.”

Lastly, when asked about her ex-husband’s allegations against her claiming to be still married to her, Pavitra replied, “I just want to say that he is trying to take advantage of my fame for how. I have no comments. I will clarify things via a release soon. Till then whatever he wants to say he can.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia clarifies on hurling abuses at Gauahar Khan: It was a loud reaction

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×