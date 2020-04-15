EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Rishta couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi facing trouble in the relationship?
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi aka AshVik are one of the most loved couples on Indian television. The couple fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and have been together for over five years now. However, a little birdie informs us that after Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, AshVik has been facing a dent in their relationship. Yes, you read it right!
A source informs, "The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven't been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends." Well, we tried reaching both Rithvik and Asha for comment but haven't heard from them as yet.
Coming to Rithvik, he has been shooting for a web show and had been busy hosting a reality show on Television.
