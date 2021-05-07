EXCLUSIVE: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka's Saahil Uppal reveals why he idolises Shah Rukh Khan; Opens up on his journey

Currently playing the lead in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Saahil Uppal has managed to win the hearts of viewers. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he reflected on his journey, struggles in showbiz and his love for his own work and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While watching movies as a kid along with family and cousins, Saahil Uppal would not understand the story much but enjoyed the visuals and dance sequences. Later, when he started understanding movies in totality, he got hooked to the art form and would wait for new releases every month. The actor, who entertained audiences with his performance in shows like Piyaa Albela, is now seen as the lead on Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. Reflecting on his journey in showbiz and his love for , Saahil spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla.



Sharing how he developed a love for acting, Saahil told us that everything about a film left him fascinated. “I used to look forward to the movies of Shah Rukh Khan, in fact I still do. And at that time, I knew this was something really interesting and different from other things. I started developing the same level of interest that I had for cricket. The stories, cinematography, performances, dance/action sequences, clothes, style, fame etc everything about showbiz fascinated me. But the real thing that moved me the most was the craft that I honestly wanted to learn,” says Uppal, who is presently playing the lead role in the show Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka.

Looking back, the first film that Saahil watched on the big screen was Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Remembering that, Saahil expressed wonder as from being a fan of a Rajshri production film, he went on to star in a show backed by them. “It was a memorable day in my life. But, little did I know I’ll be doing a TV show for the same banner one day. I feel deeply grateful,” adds the actor. He was a part of Rajshri Productions Piyaa Albela a few years back.

Talking about how much he idolises SRK, Uppal says, “SRK has a different charm altogether, a personality like no other. He is the master of this craft. He has been setting an example for a lot of people like me who have come to Mumbai to pursue their dreams without any Godfather. He is one of us who ascended the ladder of success with his hard work. His journey gives me hope and belief that I’ll also make it one day. Was, still and will always be his jabra fan!”

The actor further said that before entering showbiz everyone has a rosy picture of this industry painted in their minds. He too was no different and was clueless about the reality. “When I stepped in, I encountered the reality and it was not at all what I had thought. Here it’s full of struggle, hard work and lots of discouragement. There were days I desperately wanted to be on set, act and it wasn’t happening. I felt like going back but then rather cribbing about those bad days I started working on myself. I went for auditions even if I didn’t crack them till the day I got selected finally,” he adds.



Whatever has happened during his initial struggle period, Uppal has no regrets. He feels taking up acting as a profession is the best decision of his life. “I’m the happiest when I’m on set, performing. It doesn’t feel like a job hence, it doesn’t bore me, I don’t find it monotonous at all. Even during my free time I watch films, shows and read about acting to gain more knowledge. I know I belong here,” he signs off.

