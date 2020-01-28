EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Banerjee of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame on Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes & more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pooja Banerjee opened up on her equation with everyone on sets and how each one of them help in personal growth. She also revealed about her road to recovery after sustaining an injury in her hand.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay started off as one of the top shows on Indian Television. With Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee playing pivotal roles, the show has been leaving fan's interest piqued with its innumerable twists and turns. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pooja Banerjee opened up on her equation with everyone on sets and how each one of them help in personal growth. She also revealed about her road to recovery after sustaining an injury in her hand.

"When I got injured, unfortunately, I was really disappointed but then that was the best journey I had with Sandeep (her husband) on Nach Baliye. In fact, what helped me recover all the more is the constant love and support I received from my Kasautii team members. They would always call and tell me that I will get well and would make sure to uplift my spirit. They would tell me they are waiting for me to rejoin as they can't see anyone else play Nivedita." She reiterated that KZK set is like family and they get along pretty well.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan REVEALS Erica Fernandes gets offended by his jokes; Denies dating her

Speaking about Parth, she said that he isn't a multitasker because you will find him either shooting or eating or sleeping on sets. Erica, on the other hand, she said throws great parties. Given that the team bonded pretty well with , Pooja said that she misses Hina a lot on sets. "Aamna Sharif is great too. She haa gelled up well with us. Recently, I had asked her to get fish from home for lunch as I love it and by lunch time, she actually got home cooked fish delivered on sets for everyone. She listens to us pretty well even when we tell her how Hina would react in a scene."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More