EXCLUSIVE: Post recovery, Parth Samthaan to resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay next week

Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame to resume shoot for the show next week. He was found to be COVID 19 negative recently after being in self-quarantine for a few weeks.

Parth Samthaan recently revealed that he was found to be COVID 19 negative after being in self-quarantine for a few days. The actor was found to be COVID 19 positive earlier in July and had isolated himself from everyone. He had informed his fans about it and had thanked them for their continuous support. Post this, his co-stars Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif also put themselves in the home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Now, a source reveals that Parth, who is currently in Pune to spend some quality time with his family, will resume shoot for the show next week. While the date is not yet known, Parth is likely to come back to Mumbai and will begin shooting on the set. We tried reaching out to Parth for a comment and are awaiting a response. Meanwhile, Parth recently shared a loving picture of his life which is his mom, and revealed how happy he feels to be with her.

He also schooled a few Twitter users who alleged that he was flouting rules of quarantine. In a tweet, he wrote, "Dear @Suhasi. Yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family ..(sic)"

