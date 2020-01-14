EXCLUSIVE: Post Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Vivian Dsena approached for producer Saurabh Tewari's next?
Vivian Dsena is a big name in the industry and there is no secret that the actor has had a great working relationship with Colors. First Madhubala and later Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Vivian has delivered top-notch shows. Currently, on a sabbatical, Vivian is swarmed with projects. Now, we have learnt that among others, Krishna Chali London producer Saurabh Tewari has reportedly approached Vivian for his next on Colors.
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vivian had revealed, "Honestly speaking, I thought the leap was the time when I could walk off. Imagine after 20 years of a leap, I have a son who is 22 years old, and I am myself 30 years old... it isn't relatable to me. Imagine the young actor speaking to me as buddies once the camera is cut. Somehow, I did not have a conviction towards this and they knew this from day 1 that post leap Vivian wouldn't be comfortable doing this. This is nothing new. Actually, during Madhubala too, I had left the show post leap."
