EXCLUSIVE: Post Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Vivian Dsena approached for producer Saurabh Tewari's next?

3041 reads Mumbai Updated: January 14, 2020 03:45 pm
Vivian Dsena is a big name in the industry and there is no secret that the actor has had a great working relationship with Colors. First Madhubala and later Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Vivian has delivered top-notch shows. Currently, on a sabbatical, Vivian is swarmed with projects. Now, we have learnt that among others, Krishna Chali London producer Saurabh Tewari has reportedly approached Vivian for his next on Colors. 

A reliable source told us, "Saurabh has discussed the idea with Vivian about his upcoming show on Colors. Focusing on the concept of forced marriages, the show will be a love story weaved carefully against the backdrop of Gujarat. Vivian is yet to give his nod and is still mulling over it." We buzzed the producer for a comment and are awaiting a revert. Vivian exited Shakti before leap as he did not want to play an older character. Now, his co-star Rubina Dilaik too has left the show post leap. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vivian had revealed, "Honestly speaking, I thought the leap was the time when I could walk off. Imagine after 20 years of a leap, I have a son who is 22 years old, and I am myself 30 years old... it isn't relatable to me. Imagine the young actor speaking to me as buddies once the camera is cut. Somehow, I did not have a conviction towards this and they knew this from day 1 that post leap Vivian wouldn't be comfortable doing this. This is nothing new. Actually, during Madhubala too, I had left the show post leap."

