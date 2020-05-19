EXCLUSIVE: Power couple Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Dahiya open up on their production house 'One Reason Films'

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya exclusively speak to Pinkvilla on their production house 'One Reason Films'. Read.

If there is one couple who redefines the definition of a power couple, it is Vivek Dahiya and Dahiya. From being colleagues to spouses, the duo takes a step towards becoming entrepreneurs with their production house, One Reason Films. The production house, which was registered two years back, was a dream of Vivek’s who has been thinking and planning to make meaningful content. Both Vivek and Divyanka studied filmmaking in London acquiring the theoretical knowledge needed to get things rolling.

“The idea behind setting up One Reason Films was very simple, we wanted to keep our creative juices flowing and didn’t want to get stagnant during the lockdown period. Having already studied filmmaking and with time in our hands, we saw this as an opportunity to start putting everything we know into good use," said Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka further added that with lockdown 4.0 in place, and PM Narendra Modi citing the importance of India turning self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), it looked like the perfect opportunity to work on making their dream a reality. “Before the lockdown started rolling, it was the entertainment industry and shoots that were stalled first. You can’t pause creativity as Modi Ji said, we need to become self-reliant, that’s what we are now. It’s a perfect time and opportunity to make the most of the lockdown and utilize our time for better purposes” shared Divyanka.

With both the actors going behind the cameras, One Reason Films has already shot an ad film with a lot more coming up from the production house. “Brands want their product to be marketed well and for someone to shoot during the lockdown. Otherwise, where will they or we go? They are dependent on us like we are to them” added Vivek.

