EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL diet plan post COVID 19 outbreak, fitness regime & more

In an exclusive segment 'LunchTime Diaries' with Pinkvilla, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary revealed the dietary changes they have made post COVID 19 outbreak.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most-loved couples on the Indian Television industry. They share a great camaraderie and have become an inspiration for many, giving them major 'couple goals.' We at Pinkvilla recently got in a candid chat with Prince and Yuvika for our exclusive segment 'LunchTime Diaries', wherein they spilled the beans about their diet secrets and workout seshs. The duo revealed the dietary changes they have made post the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Their fitness regime and eating habits have certainly changed post the pandemic but to satiate their inner foodie, they have learnt new techniques made them learn many things.

Revealing how his diet has changed, Prince shared, 'When the lockdown started, I had eaten a lot of parathas and oily food, the results of which showed on my body. Not only had I gained a lot of weight, but also developed a bulging tummy. However, later on, I went on a strict diet. I'm on a good diet now. I'm eating green vegetables and fruits, as they boost one's immunity. I am trying to drink as much water as possible. I consume coconut water early in the morning before breakfast.'

'I ensure to take more of vitamin C as it keeps one pumped up and enthusiastic throughout the day. I am taking all the precautions so that we are ready to tackle even the toughest of situations. God forbid, if I contract Coronavirus, my body should be ready to fight the virus. So, I'm eating healthy and building my body to be strong,' emphasized the Bigg Boss 9 winner.

Yuvika on the other hand is relishing homemade food. 'I am eating everything. I used to earlier eat feeling conscious about my weight but now I eat my proper food. I eat a proper meal, chappati, parathas, sabji, and everything else. I am just avoiding outside food, that's the only exclusion in my diet. But, I eat whatever is cooked at home,' said the actress.

Prince who is known to be a huge fitness enthusiast opened up that he has not made any changes to his workout sessions. He reiterated. 'I am still continuing with my gym. When I got to know about the lockdown, I had got all the pieces of equipment from my building gym to my house (chuckles). I did not compromise on my fitness regime.'

Ask the duo what they consider to be the best form of exercise, and Prince opines, 'I think bodyweight is quite effective as sometimes we might not have the pieces of equipment, but one should know how to play with their own body. I don't do Yoga, but I always wanted to learn.' Yuvika, on the other hand, revealed that she has begun doing Yoga at home, as she believes 'Yoga se hi Hoga.'

Lastly, when asked about their travel plans after things get back to normal, the couple shared, 'We want to visit Switzerland once the entire thing normalizes. The trip is pending since Nach Baliye.'

Take a look at Prince and Yuvika's full interview here:

