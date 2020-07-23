  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat: We are enough for each other; parents loved the song

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary chatted with us about their song, the challenges they faced during lockdown, their parent’s reaction to it and more. Read.
Power couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently surprised fans with their single Shikayat. The song was shot at their home itself and their pairing has been appreciated by everyone. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the couple chatted with us about their song, the challenges they faced during the lockdown, their parent’s reaction to it and more. Just before the interview, Prince surprised Yuvika by flying back to Mumbai from Chandigarh and the happiness on Yuvika’s face is unmissable. 

Excerpts below:

How was the lockdown period for you two? 

Prince: Our lockdown was very beautiful. We did a song titled Shikayat during this period. I think the toughest thing for us during the lockdown was to not venture out. Otherwise, it is fine. 

Yuvika: We are enough for each other, so lockdown or no lockdown, we were okay. We live in our own world. 

Prince: She has made me eat so much during this time. 

What is that one complaint you always have about each other? 

Yuvika: He was one month away, after a month he has come and has surprised me. He has made up for all the 'shikayat' I had with him. 

What was the most challenging part for you while shooting for Shikayat? 

Prince: The most challenging part was to make the video look beautiful in the limited access to things we had. We had no professional camera, no picturesque locations, but the simplicity of it is what made people love it. It was teamwork for us for sure.

Your reaction after watching Shikayat? 

Prince: Every time, I look at ourselves as a couple, I feel we look beautiful together. The way we have been represented in the scenes in the song is how we are in real life too except for the ending.

Credits :Pinkvilla

