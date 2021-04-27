EXCLUSIVE: Producers Guild of India to make vaccination mandatory on set: We recommend all to take the vaccine

As the COVID 19 cases continue to rise, the TV and film industry is planning to take strict actions to curb the widespread of virus on the sets.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, doesn’t seem to have an end to it. In fact, the second wave of the deadly virus is just making things worse for everyone. While the mortality rate is rising day by day, the vaccine seems to be the only way to fight Coronavirus. Given the present scenario, the film and TV industry is planning to make the COVID 19 vaccination mandatory for all members working on the sets.

Talking about the same, The Producers Guild of India’s CEO, Nitin Tej Ahuja stated that they recommend that everyone should get vaccinated as and when possible. “We definitely recommend that all crews, or indeed anyone eligible, should take the vaccine whenever they get an opportunity. We, as well as all our members, are hoping for supply to open up so that we can actively encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We are also in talks with various government and private bodies to organise dedicated vaccination camps for the content industry as soon as possible,” he added.

On the other hand, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees is also having similar opinions and is requesting the members to get vaccinated before resuming work. Ashok Dubey of FWICE said, “We have about 1 lakh active members and it will easy for us to get them vaccinated and we are already requesting our members to get vaccinated and there are producers too who are offering help with the vaccination of their crew members.”

Meanwhile, while several shows have stopped shooting given the COVID 19 pandemic, some of the shows have shifted their base from Mumbai and are planning to continue the shoot along with following all the protocols.

