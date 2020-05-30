EXCLUSIVE: Production houses asked to take a 30% cut, work on less crew by channels post shooting resumes?

A source exclusively tells Pinkvilla that production houses have been told to take a 30% cut in cost owing to coronavirus pandemic. Read.

Coronavirus pandemic has hit everyone in the pocket starting from the poor to the privileged. With unemployment figures surging, the entertainment industry is amongst those which are worst affected. The workers and crew members, waiting to resume shooting, are being met with even more disappointment after the production houses being forced to work on less crew. While many shows are facing the risk of being axed, many others will be witnessing major pay cuts.

A source revealed, "The channels are in a huge dilemma with no new content to offer. With businesses taking a huge slump, the channels have informed production houses except for flagship shows to take a 30 percent cut on their production cost, work on less staff once shooting resumes." With this, it is likely that the makers will further ask the actors to take the pay cut as well given that the entire economics of the show will be highly impacted. It will certainly take a lot of time for everyone to get back on track but till then, in most cases, workers on the shows will be losing jobs.

Not just that, most shows on Star Bharat are being axed as none of the shows worked well on the TRP list and the production cost now is becoming more of a liability.

Earlier, 's Beyhadh 2, Naagin 4, Patiala Babes were axed owing to business reasons. How has Coronavirus impacted you? Share with us.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×