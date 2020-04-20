EXCLUSIVE: Puja Banerjee: I was waiting to marry Kunal; Never thought it would be under these circumstances

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Puja Banerjee opens up on her marriage with Kunal Verma and what has changed since then. Read on.

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are now officially married. The couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot. Despite their wish for a grand wedding, the couple had to settle for a court marriage given the lockdown situation globally. Opening up on the situation and how their plans got ruined, Puja revealed that she had been waiting to marry Kunal for years and while she is definitely disappointed with the situation, the couple decided to help the homeless with the money they were to spend on marriage ceremonies.

"We obviously wanted a grand affair. I was waiting for this day for ages, we really wanted to celebrate it, but the circumstances are such that we couldn't help it," started Puja and added, "Actually, when we registered for marriage like a month ago, we considered the time we would need to go through the process as it takes time for marriage to get registered at court and we wanted to do it before I start working on my new show as later I wouldn't get the time. We finished the formalities before I started shooting and we were supposed to have a grand affair on April 15. Then, we pushed it to April 26 but the lockdown is just getting extended. Now, the scenario is such, we don't think things are going to normalise for months. So, we thought, let it be, celebrations can happen anytime. Just not the right time for it. So, right now, whatever money we have, we have been trying to help whoever we can reach out to."



She continued, "We thought that rather than feeding our relatives and have a party if we could help others who need that money in real. Last night we distributed food to cops and homeless people. We are just trying whatever we can."

Did she ever imagine she would get married in these circumstances? Puja prompted, "I can't imagine. The wedding day was like my dream. I had planned everything. I was so excited. Starting from the venue, food selection, costume, jewellery, I was into it; we had paid in advance. We had done bookings and all. We had plans of having functions for three days, sangeet and everything but we had to cancel everything. We will celebrate once everything normalises."

Does this situation scare her? "The entire world is suffering actually. Of course, as a human I do get scared, we get upset and depressed reading whatever is happening. But, I try to look at the brighter side in it."



Lastly, what has changed post marriage? Puja shared, "I haven't shifted as yet. But Kunal comes and meets me every day as our buildings are next to each other. He stays with his parents right now. I will shift properly once the lockdown is over. Once I shift and start living like a daughter-in-law, I might feel different. But yes, one difference is that I am wearing sindoor and everything, it feels different. I feel we have more rights and love for each other."

Congratulations to the wonderful couple!

