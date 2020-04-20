EXCLUSIVE: Puja Banerjee: I was waiting to marry Kunal; Never thought it would be under these circumstances
Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are now officially married. The couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot. Despite their wish for a grand wedding, the couple had to settle for a court marriage given the lockdown situation globally. Opening up on the situation and how their plans got ruined, Puja revealed that she had been waiting to marry Kunal for years and while she is definitely disappointed with the situation, the couple decided to help the homeless with the money they were to spend on marriage ceremonies.
She continued, "We thought that rather than feeding our relatives and have a party if we could help others who need that money in real. Last night we distributed food to cops and homeless people. We are just trying whatever we can."
Did she ever imagine she would get married in these circumstances? Puja prompted, "I can't imagine. The wedding day was like my dream. I had planned everything. I was so excited. Starting from the venue, food selection, costume, jewellery, I was into it; we had paid in advance. We had done bookings and all. We had plans of having functions for three days, sangeet and everything but we had to cancel everything. We will celebrate once everything normalises."
Lastly, what has changed post marriage? Puja shared, "I haven't shifted as yet. But Kunal comes and meets me every day as our buildings are next to each other. He stays with his parents right now. I will shift properly once the lockdown is over. Once I shift and start living like a daughter-in-law, I might feel different. But yes, one difference is that I am wearing sindoor and everything, it feels different. I feel we have more rights and love for each other."
Congratulations to the wonderful couple!
