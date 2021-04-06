EXCLUSIVE: Qurbaan Hua's Rajveer Singh says testing positive for COVID 19 hasn't affected his mental health

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajveer Singh, who tested positive for COVID 19, has opened up about his recovery. He also shared why his mental health remains unaffected while battling the virus.

Actor Rajveer Singh is the newest one from tinsel town to have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago.

"Actually, I caught the virus on the 31st of March, that is when I tested positive and I immediately isolated myself. Only my producer, my team, and my set people knew about it. I did not want to scare my fans or well-wishers and I chose not to reveal about my positive report then," said Rajveer.

A lot of people feel that if you are fit and healthy, the virus will fail to attack you. Busting this myth, Rajveer stated, "I am very fit that way and follow a strict vegetarian diet but look even I am in the highly contagious category of the virus. So there is no parameter that if you are healthy and fit, the virus won't attack or affect you. Everybody has to take care of your own selves and take all kind of precautions."

We are taught that whatever issues arise in life, we need to move on. So COVID-19 hasn't affected my mental health thankfully. I am taking all the precautions and measures and following what my doctor is advising. Rajveer Singh

As much as COVID affects the physical body, it also, at times tends to affect mental health. But again it's to each, it's own. Talking about it, Rajveer said, "Honestly, I am from a Jatt family from Haryana. We are brought up in such a way where we are taught to deal with the situation and face it strongly rather than letting it affect our mental health. We are taught that whatever issues arise in life, we need to move on. So COVID-19 hasn't affected my mental health thankfully. I am taking all the precautions and measures and following what my doctor is advising. We all are in the same boat in this pandemic."

"I really don't know from where I caught the virus but I think I only must have been a little carefree about it somewhere and which is why I caught the virus. As of now, I am having proper meals and resting well. I have tested again and even if I test negative, I will be talking to my doctor about my quarantine period and only then going ahead," said the actor.

The COVID-19 cases have seen a massive spike in the last few weeks, and owing to that the condition of the nation is quite scary. Rajveer further advised his fans to take proper care and not be careless at all. "It is very important to take care and be safe. The second wave that has come is a reality check for all, that the pandemic is not yet over and the situation is still grim."Rajveer Singh is currently seen as the lead of the hit television show Qurbaan Hua and apart from his acting skills, is loved for his charismatic personality. We wish for the speedy recovery of the actor and of all those affected by the virus.

