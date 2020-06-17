EXCLUSIVE: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to begin shoot from THIS date

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma are going to resume shooting soon. Read on to find out the date.

It's been three months since we heard action or cut or looked at any BTS videos from sets with the entire shooting stalled in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While we continue to struggle with the growing numbers, the Government has opened up a few things in an attempt to Unlock Phase 1. The Maharashtra Government gave permission to resume shoots but with prior approvals and guidelines in place. While the dates were still being locked with a lot of back and forth, now we can safely confirm that Rajan Shahi's top shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ka will be resuming shoots from next week.

A source reveals that Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, among others will begin shooting for the show from June 23. All the necessary precautions have been taken. Shivangi had returned to the city sometime back and is currently in self-quarantine before she begins shooting. Other than that, the sets have been sanitised well and the crew has been updated well with the entire new process.

Speaking of the earlier concerns with regards to the production now, Rajan Shahi had in an interview with us revealed, "At the moment, my production team and we are all discussing how to put the system to it. Maybe we will have a system of rotation. We are working on it and considering everything keeping in mind all the team members. Rotation is something we are trying to work on, so that it is fair. That is the biggest challenge we are facing currently."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh: During Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, I realised relationships are complicated

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×