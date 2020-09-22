EXCLUSIVE: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to have a season 2 next year?

We hear that a second season to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be launched next year. Read for more details.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans have been pretty upset since the last few days with the announcement of the show being pulled off air in October. The decision was sudden and unexpected with fans trending and urging the channel and the makers to give it an extension. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra among others, the show focused on the bonds shared by the siblings and the change in equations. The show was a spin off to Rajan Shahi's longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the show will air its last episode on October 17, we have heard something exciting.

A source informs, "Low TRPs is one of the major reasons behind YRHPK going off off air. With IPL and then Bigg Boss and KBC coming in, it was mutually agreed that the scope for improvement of TRP is much lesser. Hence, it was decided that the show will be pulled off air for now. However, they have discussed the possibility of returning with a Season 2, perhaps next year." There is no confirmation on the same but if this happens, would you like to see a Season 2?

Meanwhile, YRHPK stars Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri expressed how shocked they were to hear about the show's ending. The cast will be shooting till this month end mostly. MishBir as an on-screen pair received lot of love in the last one and a half year.

