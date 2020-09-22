EXCLUSIVE: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to have a season 2 next year?
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans have been pretty upset since the last few days with the announcement of the show being pulled off air in October. The decision was sudden and unexpected with fans trending and urging the channel and the makers to give it an extension. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra among others, the show focused on the bonds shared by the siblings and the change in equations. The show was a spin off to Rajan Shahi's longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the show will air its last episode on October 17, we have heard something exciting.
A source informs, "Low TRPs is one of the major reasons behind YRHPK going off off air. With IPL and then Bigg Boss and KBC coming in, it was mutually agreed that the scope for improvement of TRP is much lesser. Hence, it was decided that the show will be pulled off air for now. However, they have discussed the possibility of returning with a Season 2, perhaps next year." There is no confirmation on the same but if this happens, would you like to see a Season 2?
Meanwhile, YRHPK stars Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri expressed how shocked they were to hear about the show's ending. The cast will be shooting till this month end mostly. MishBir as an on-screen pair received lot of love in the last one and a half year.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
now we are not asking for the show to run for infinite time period with crooked storyline. We definitely want our leads to explore more arenas & take up more opportunities bt our only wish is to give a proper closure to the show & MishBir coz they deserve it. Definitely we would love to watch season 2 but now we want extension n proper closure... #StopInjusticeWithYRHPK
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
First ask him to run first season properly.everything is incomplete in show how can they end abruptly?they intentionally pushed yrhpk into danger zone .at 10pm yrhpk is slot leader. InJustice is been done to yeh risthey hain pyaar ke.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Definitely, but with Ritvik as Kunal. The original cast.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
we want the happy ending and extension and change in time slot phir uske baad season 2 bhi dkhenge and support bhi karenge