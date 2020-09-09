EXCLUSIVE: Rajat Tokas among others being considered to play lead opposite Gehna in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

It hasn't been long since the makers had announced the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya and ever since then there have been speculations about the male lead of the show.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is in the talks for a few weeks now. The channel even dropped a teaser of Devoleena Bhattacharjee wherein she introduced Gehna's character leaving us excited to know who is she and what her story would be. We had previously informed that the makers are keen to get Sidharth Shukla on board for the show. Alongside, hunt for Gehna is on and actresses including Niti Taylor, Kanchi Singh are being considered for the same.

Now, we have learnt that for the male lead opposite Gehna, the makers are considering the likes of Harsh Rajput, Priyanshu Jora, Rajat Tokas, Mishkat Verma, Shravan Reddy. However, there is no clarity or confirmation on the same. Producer Rashami Sharma had confirmed that the show was on the cards for some time and they are planning on a Kokilaben and Gopi reunion soon.

The show is looking for a pre-Diwali launch. Meanwhile, the daily soap has become the talk-of-the-town, thanks to the hilarious rap song. It so happened that musician Yashraj Mukhate, turned a sequence from the show into a musical rap, leaving everyone in splits. Rupal Patel, who played Kokilaben in the much-loved daily soap, reacted to the viral clip and said that she was surprised after watching it. She stated that her character of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been a milestone for her career. Further, Rupal revealed that she contacted Yashraj, who made the funny mashup and expressed her gratitude.

