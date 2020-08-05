EXCLUSIVE: Rajshree Thakur & Manav Gohil's Shadi Mubarak gets THIS timeslot

Rajshree Thakur to make her comeback to Television after five years with Shadi Mubarak. The show will star her alongside Manav Gohil.

It was already known that channels have been pushing for new shows to get launched post the industry restarted after a 3-month nation-wide lockdown. Recently, Star Plus shared the first promo of their new show Shadi Mubarak which will mark the comeback of Rajshree Thakur along with Manav Gohil. The promo promises a sweet story, revolving around two different people who will come together to form a unique bond. It is already known that the makers are looking to launch the show from the 17th of August.

Pinkvilla has now learned that the show will get an early timeslot of 7:30 PM as the channel is keen to revive the early prime slot. 7-8 PM was earlier considered a very prime slot. Coming to the promo, it can also be seen that both the characters are holding an invitation card bearing the initials ‘Shadi Mubarak’ while they head out of their homes. The first look has all the good feels, and now we cannot wait to see how the show is received by fans.

The show has been produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. There is another show by Rashami Sharma Productions which is in the making for the channel. Rajshree is best known for her role in Saath Phere. She is returning after 5 years on television. Are you excited?

