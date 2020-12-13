EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant to talk about her marriage inside the Bigg Boss house; Takes a dig at Rubina & Abhinav

Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. She was earlier a part of the first season of the reality show.

One can say that things have really spiced up inside the Bigg Boss house in the past few days after the entry of the challengers including Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, and others. Well, there is someone else who is yet to another the house. Yes, we are talking about Rakhi Sawant here who was earlier a part of the first season of the reality show. As she gears up to enter the house, Pinkvilla had an exclusive conversation with her.

Ask her about the people who she will target inside the Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi straightaway takes two names, Kashmera and Arshi Khan. The actress also takes a dig at Abhinav and Rubina while stating that the latter spoke ill about Kavita Kaushik. She further adds that she wishes Kavita enters the house just once. Rakhi further goes on to call Rubina a dominating don who doesn’t let anyone else talk inside her house.

When asked about what name she would give to Abhinav, Rakhi hilariously terms him a ‘freezer’ stating that he is too cold. Then comes the topic that we suppose almost everyone wants to know which is regarding Rakhi Sawant’s marriage. The actress then states that she will be talking about the same inside the Bigg Boss house. Ask her about how people took a dig at her regarding her husband’s identity and called it a publicity stunt, she says that she is irritated with the question. Citing the reason behind the same, Rakhi says that her husband isn’t willing to come out in front of everyone. She further adds how some people have started making fun of the matter. She mentions having told her husband that has called him on stage and that he has to face people. Rakhi concludes by claiming that she is a married woman. However, she is upset about the fact that her husband does not show himself to the world.

Check out the full video below:

