EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant wants to tie a rakhi to Salman Khan on Raksha Bandhan: He gave a new life to my mother

Rakhi Sawant is the full entertainment package and there is no one like her when it comes to entertaining the masses. Her ideas are unique, & just when you think that this is it, she will leave you surprised and shocked with a new antic. She did something similar recently when she wore the Spiderman costume and went to the "Bigg Boss OTT" house.

It's not news that she is a big "Bigg Boss" fan and she has often even thanked the show for helping her in her journey. So when she saw Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the ongoing season of the show on Voot Select, she got mighty upset. In a video, she even expressed how upset she was and said that she will enter the house. Well, soon she was spotted outside the house wearing a Spiderman costume. Though she couldn't go inside the house, she was happy that she was able to make everyone laugh because of it.

She said, "Spiderman has always been my favorite superhero and I felt very comfortable and very nice. Everybody was laughing, everybody was surprised that how did this international spiderman came here? Everyone was very stressed out but when they saw me there was a big smile on their face. I didn't expect that they'll love my look this much."

The actress has always credited the show for giving her more fame and recognition. Thanking the reality show once again, she said, "Earlier people used to judge me but after Bigg Boss, they don't judge me. They have all started loving me. And because of this, I don't want to be in the world outside Bigg Boss. I want to live in the Bigg Boss house permanently."

Rakhi also shared that she wants to see celebrity couples in the show along with her and her husband, Ritesh.

She feels that if celebrities enter as a couple in the show, the audience will get to know much more about their lives. "Everyone thinks they are perfect, but they will get to know what all they lack, and what all things they do wrong as a couple. Bigg Boss is a reality show and whatever people are in the outside world they're the same inside too. The camera catches everything, and you can't lie to the camera," she said.

Rakhi is known for bringing a smile to everyone's face, remember her Julie avatar in the fourteenth season of "Bigg Boss". She shared that she gets real happiness from spreading smiles and added, "That's what happiness means to me. To never hurt anyone, take life seriously, be a peacemaker, pray to god. Each and every time you should thank god. Love your fans because they are your family."

Lastly, with the festival of Rakshabandhan just around the corner, Rakhi also shared whom she wants to tie Rakhi to. "I'll tie Rakhi to Vikas Gupta, he has done a lot for me, and I'll tie it to my brother Rakesh, and Sanjay Dada. And I want to tie Rakhi it to Salman bhai because he gave a new life to my mother. I wish someone can make a customized rakhi with Salman's photo on it" she said.

